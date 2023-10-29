After two games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers will play their home opener of the 2023-24 season tonight. The Sixers welcome the Portland Trail Blazers fresh off of their first win of the season. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey led a victory over the Toronto Raptors in Nick Nurse's return to his former home arena. Now, Nurse will coach in his new home for the first time in the regular season.

However, Embiid may not suit up for the Sixers' first home game of the new season. After facing the Raptors in Canada yesterday night, Embiid is listed as questionable due to rest on the NBA injury report.

Sixers vs Trail Blazers injury report lists James Harden as out again and lists Joel Embiid as questionable due to rest on the second night of a back-to-back. Anfernee Simons and Ish Wainright are out for Portland pic.twitter.com/1hHITEwB2N — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) October 29, 2023

Joel Embiid played in the Sixers' first two games of the season. He put up a not-so-good performance in Philly’s season opener, a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and then bounced back with a strong performance against the Raptors. Tyrese Maxey has been nothing short of amazing through the first two games of the season.

James Harden, meanwhile, remains out as he ramps up his conditioning following zero preseason appearances and a 10-day absence from the team. None of the Sixers' players who are on two-way contracts (Terquavion Smith, Ricky Council IV and Javonte Smart) are currently listed as out, which suggests they should be available to play.

The Sixers will face a winless, rebuilding Blazers squad headlined by Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Deandre Ayton and featuring former Sixers Matisse Thybulle and Jerami Grant. Portland will be without Anfernee Simons, Ish Wainright and Duop Reath.