Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Joel Embiid was a nightmare the Utah Jazz couldn’t wake up from on Sunday. The Philadelphia 76ers big man was simply unstoppable against the Jazz, exploding for 59 points on 19-for-28 shooting from the field to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in just 37 minutes of action on the floor to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 home win.

Embiid was a walking, breathing statistical machine versus the Jazz, who looked completely helpless in their repeated attempts to slow down the Sixers superstar.

Embiid with one of the greatest performances in NBA history. 59 PTS

11 REB

8 AST

7 BLK No one has ever put up those numbers before. pic.twitter.com/4KkAd5KHfS — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2022

Joel Embiid is now 2 assists and 3 blocks away from a 55-point quadruple-double. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 14, 2022

After posting such an incredible stat line, it is fair to say that Joel Embiid arguably had one of the 10 best game performances in the history of the NBA. That is saying a lot, considering that the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell once roamed the floors of the league, but what Joel Embiid just did against the Jazz is, at the very least, borderline insane.

Not only did Joel Embiid have a 59-11-8-7 game tonight, but he scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and single-handedly obliterated Utah’s offense down the stretch. Not sure it’s possible to be more dominant than he was tonight. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 14, 2022

I don’t think y’all realize we might’ve just witnessed a top 10 regular season performance in NBA history, the combination of scoring, playmaking, defense, IQ. He is 1 of 1 — Prez💊 (@PresidentEmbiid) November 14, 2022

Watching Embiid every night is a gift, don’t take it for granted. — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) November 14, 2022

The Sixers also needed nearly every one of that stat from Joel Embiid to stave off the stubbornly competitive Jazz squad. It was not like Embiid embellished his stat line with a full quarter of garbage time. The Sixers were not going to win that contest if it were not for Embiid figuratively turning into a mythical beast.

Who’s also to say that Joel Embiid is going to cool down after that kind of monster showing? He was already on a roll even before his explosion against the Jazz, having scored 42 points in last Saturday’s win at home over the Atlanta Hawks.

Up next for Joel Embiid and the Sixers is a date with the Milwaukee Bucks, who will have to brace themselves in anticipation of his presence on the court.