This week, the Detroit Lions took part in a joint practice against the Miami Dolphins as both teams prepare for the upcoming season. While one storyline was the fight that Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams found himself involved in toward the end of practice, another was just how much better the Lions looked than their Miami counterparts throughout the day.

“That was the most lopsided joint practice I’ve ever seen. Lions dominated both sides,” reported Colton Pouncy of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “Lions just out-everything’d the Dolphins for 2 hours out here. As lopsided a joint NFL practice as I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins players were understandably frustrated at the lopsided result.

“Tua (Tagovailoa) says it was a frustrating day for the offense. Said they never really seemed to be able to get jump started,” reported Travis Wingfield of the Drive Time Podcast.

“You don’t,” Tagovailoa said, when asked how the team can move on from a practice as disastrous as Wednesday's. “You face it head on.”

An encouraging sign for the Lions

Article Continues Below

Fans of the Detroit Lions will certainly be happy with the reports from their team's practice on Wednesday, even if they are wary about the team peaking a bit too early, as they did last year.

In 2024, the Lions put together their most dominant season in franchise history but ended up flaming out in their first playoff game, at home against the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Some of that setback can be attributed to the various injuries Detroit sustained along their defense throughout the year, but it was still a bitter pill to swallow for Lions fans who believed their team had a legitimate chance at a Super Bowl.

This year, the Lions will enter the season without former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, now the head coach of the divisional rival Chicago Bears.

However, with Detroit returning the majority of its on-field personnel from last season and getting several key players back from injury, the Lions figure to be once again on the short list of contenders heading into next year.