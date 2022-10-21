Joel Embiid injury revelation helps to explain brutal start to Sixers 2022-23 season

CAMDEN, NJ – Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has gotten off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. The Sixers are 0-2 and their superstar big man has not looked great.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers gave some key context to his center’s struggles following a 15-point outing in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He told reporters that Embiid dealt with plantar fasciitis this offseason and clarified that Embiid is not being bothered by it now.

“He had a little plantar fasciitis before the season started — before training camp — and that took him off his conditioning program,” Rivers said on Friday afternoon. “And so he’s back on that. But listen, he’s playing with the right intentions. He just didn’t take play well, and that’s OK, too. That’s going to happen. We’ve still got to win those games.”

After already having to deal with a thumb sprain, an orbital fracture and a concussion in last year’s playoffs, Joel Embiid has been set back further by another ailment ahead of a crucial Sixers season. He tallied 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists on 9/18 shooting vs. the Boston Celtics in the season opener. Despite the impressive stats, he struggled against the Celtics’ tough defense and committed six turnovers and four fouls. Then, against the Bucks, he scored 15 points in the first half and zero in the second to go along with 12 rebounds, four turnovers and three assists on 6/21 shooting.

Rivers defended Embiid’s poor play after the game by saying that he didn’t have one of his best games and that he still contributed in other ways. Embiid has usually gotten off to slow starts before ramping up his production and should do the same this season now that he is fully healthy. The Sixers’ next game is against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 6:00 PM EST.