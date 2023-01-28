Joel Embiid, who is coming off a highly-controversial All-Star Game starter snub, has gotten more bad news ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The Sixers superstar has been dealing with a lingering foot injury, which also caused him to sit out last Saturday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings. At this point, Embiid is now in danger of missing tomorrow night’s contest against the Nuggets.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Nuggets

Right now, Embiid has been tagged as questionable to play versus Denver, per the official injury report. This is the same foot injury that also cost him three games earlier this month and he could be in line for another night off on Saturday.

This is a real shame considering how this was supposed to be a matchup between two of the top big men in the NBA. Nikola Jokic, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury, is probable to play after sitting out three out of Denver’s last four games. Jokic appears to have held up his part of his bargain ahead of this marquee matchup, so let’s just hope that Embiid gets his own status upgraded for Saturday.

Nobody else is on the Sixers’ injury report, but the Nuggets could be coming in shorthanded with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both questionable to play. Bruce Brown is also questionable, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could be in the mix after being listed as probable.

Joel Embiid has heard all the buzz surrounding his All-Star starter snub and he will be out to prove his doubters wrong. There’s no better way to do that than to win a matchup against the reigning back-to-back MVP.