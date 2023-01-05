By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Even Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid can’t make sense of the wild game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

At one point, it looked like the Bucks were headed to an easy win after leading by as much as 21 points. Giannis Antetokonmpo and co. did eventually win, but by just three points (104-101) and in overtime. Yes, that’s right, the Raptors were still able to stage a comeback and force OT even though they were trailing by 11 points with 40 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Toronto only lost off a Grayson Allen triple with 11 seconds remaining in the extended period.

However, making things wilder was how the game started and the turnovers in the game. The Bucks and Raptors combined for 23 consecutive missed field goals in the first quarter, which is tied for the most straight misses by two teams since 1997-98, per Stat Muse.

Furthermore, the reason the Raptors were able to come back was because of the Bucks’ horrible turnover. Antetokounmpo himself accounted for 12 of those, as he recorded an unwanted quadruple-double of 30 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and 12 turnovers.

As he was watching the game, Embiid couldn’t help but comment on how wild the game was–and it’s not really a compliment.

“This bucks raptors game is just stupid and doesn’t make sense lmao,” Embiid wrote on Twitter.

Sure enough, Joel Embiid isn’t alone with that sentiment. Considering everything that happened, it’s safe to say that the game was exhausting for everyone who watched it.

As for the Bucks, a win is a win and they’ll gladly take it, especially since it takes them closer to the top seed in the East.