Chelsea Gray passed her head coach Becky Hammon on the WNBA’s all-time assists leaderboard Sunday, recording her 1,709th career assist during the Las Vegas Aces’ 86–68 win over the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Gray entered the game with 1,702 assists and finished with seven, moving her into sixth place in league history, according to ESPNW.

Chelsea Gray moves into sixth all-time with 1,709 assists and counting 📈 pic.twitter.com/i2nbhzBaya — espnW (@espnW) July 6, 2025

The milestone came as part of a dominant showing by the Aces, who improved to 13–5 with their seventh straight win over Connecticut. The loss dropped the Sun to 2–16 and extended their franchise-worst losing streak to 10 games, according to Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant.

Gray, averaging 13.2 points per game for the Aces this season, put up six points in 20 minutes in the win against the Sun. Las Vegas was led by A’ja Wilson. The reigning WNBA MVP finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, and a season-high-tying four blocks in just 24 minutes. NaLyssa Smith added 11 points and nine boards. Jackie Young contributed 14 points.

The Aces outscored Connecticut 44–26 in the paint and outrebounded them 35–27. Despite shooting just 5-of-20 from three-point range in the first half, Las Vegas found rhythm in the third quarter, hitting five threes to stretch the lead.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches as Chelsea Gray ascends the all-time assists leaderboard 👀 She passes Hammon and climbs to the #6 spot.pic.twitter.com/41Ev3pt8oa — WNBA on ClutchPoints (@WNBAcp) July 6, 2025

Tina Charles led the Sun with 11 points while playing through a shoulder injury. Rookie Aneesah Morrow was limited to 12 points and just two rebounds in her second career start. Connecticut shot 38.1% from the field and committed 14 turnovers. The Sun were without Marina Mabrey for their fifth straight game as she continues to struggle with a left knee injury.

Las Vegas held a double-digit lead for most of the second half. The Aces' bench closed out the game, with Connecticut’s young trio of Saniya Rivers, Jacy Sheldon, and Leila Lacan contributing late. Lacan, making her WNBA debut, hit a three-pointer for her first field goal.

The teams will meet again on August 10 in Las Vegas for their final regular-season matchup.