Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid isn’t just one of the best players in the league today but of all-time. While his Kevin Durant-like approach to social media and repeated playoff disappointments may overshadow his talent a bit at times, it’s important to put just how talented Embiid is into perspective.

Embiid recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the Sixers’ blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night and, according to Statitude‘s Justin Kubatko, those numbers were more than just eye-popping. On Saturday, Embiid would record his 14th game of at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in Sixers history.

Joel Embiid last night: ✅ 41 PTS

✅ 12 REB

✅ 5 AST

✅ 3 BLK It's the 14th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r/5a in a game, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in @sixers history. Read and subscribe: https://t.co/YSgFX6IW2U — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 26, 2023

Chamberlain, as many know, was so dominant in his time that to discuss him nowadays would be akin to bringing up a mythological creature. The man who scored an NBA-record 100 points in a game and hold the NBA record for the highest scoring average in a single season (50.4), Chamberlain is a legendary figure and to just be compared to him is among the greatest praise one can receive.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To pass him though? You have to be a Hall of Fame talent yourself to do that.

Like Embiid, Chamberlain didn’t have an ideal amount of postseason success early in his career. In fact, Chamberlain didn’t win either of his championships until he was 30-years-old, with late Hall of Fame center Bill Russell and the Celtics dominating the league for over a decade.

Nonetheless, when NBA fans look back on the history of the league, they will always know how dominant he was. In a few decades it could be the same for Embiid, particularly among Sixers fans.