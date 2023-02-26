The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics battled in one of the most entertaining games of the season. It wasn’t a complete and total shootout like the Clippers-Kings affair a day ago, but it went down to the wire. After Jayson Tatum nailed a tough jumper to put the Cs up, Joel Embiid heaved up a 65-foot prayer… that was answered! Unfortunately, the ball left Embiid’s hands a touch too late. Ball game, Celtics win.

Naturally, Joel Embiid was pretty disappointed after the game. The Sixers star ruefully remarked that he wishes he would’ve shot the ball sooner, per ClutchPoints. It’s an unfortunate end to what was an excellent game from Embiid against the tough Celtics defense.

"I wish I would've shot it sooner… Unfortunately, the story of my life." Joel Embiid on his 65-foot shot being latepic.twitter.com/aBWfXx0hCm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 26, 2023

Joel Embiid was a man possessed during their loss to the Celtics. The star Sixers center posted 42 points and 12 rebounds in a historic carry job against the reigning East champions. Unfortunately, some timely shotmaking from the Celtics (and Tatum’s eventual dagger) was simply too much to handle.

The Sixers now sit four games behind the Celtics in the standings. Embiid is playing at an MVP-level again, and Harden has found the perfect balance of playmaking and taking over. However, at this point, it would take an insane miracle for Philly to chase Boston in the standings. The lead that the men in green built might prove to be insurmountable.

Who knows, though? Embiid is on a warpath this season to destroy every narrative against him. Perhaps the Sixers star will continue to go crazy and keep the window open for Philly to take over the East.