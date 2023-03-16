Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Joel Embiid continues to strengthen his case for the 2022-23 season MVP, and his latest performance with the Philadelphia 76ers should only fuel more talks that he deserves to win the award.

On Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Embiid exploded for 36 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and four blocks. He was also extra efficient all game, making 12 of his 19 shot attempts as the Sixers take down the Cavs 118-109.

Embiid made history in the process. It is actually his 24th 35-point game of the season, which is the most by a center since Moses Malone had 25 of such games back in the 1981-82 season. Interestingly, Malone won the MVP award that campaign, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Of course, Malone didn’t have someone like Nikola Jokic who can rival his performance on the court, though there is no denying that what Embiid is doing is worthy of MVP consideration.

Jokic has led the Denver Nuggets to the top of the West, so it’s no wonder why he’s largely considered the favorite to take the MVP trophy. Nonetheless, Embiid has also improved his bid, especially with the Sixers going on a ridiculous six-game winning streak. Philly (46-2w) now has a better record than Denver (46-23).

It’s easy to see why many think Jokic will win his third straight MVP award. He has no superstar help and has been insanely consistent all year long. Nonetheless, it’s hard to ignore what Embiid has done and continues to do as the Sixers climb to the Top 3 in the East.