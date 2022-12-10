By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — The likelihood of the Philadelphia 76ers losing in their recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers was too close for comfort. The Sixers had an 18-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and ended up having to defeat the Lakers in overtime by a score of 133-122.

For the second game in a row, the Sixers looked lost on offense in crunch time. James Harden being rusty in his return from a month-long absence is hardly an excuse. Philadelphia looked overwhelmed and committed 10 turnovers in the final frame.

“We were just trying to figure out what the hell was going on,” Joel Embiid said in his postgame press conference about the end of the fourth quarter. “Honestly, I think we had a bunch of turnovers. We should have never been in that position. But I’m glad we had another opportunity, and it went to overtime, and we closed it out.”

The Sixers dominated overtime, outscoring LA 13-2, after a wild end to regulation in which they blew a nine-point lead in under a minute. Their many blunders in the fourth quarter directly fueled a Lakers comeback that could have been completed if Anthony Davis made a free throw with under five seconds to go.

“I think we still need to run a lot of things with pace,” Embiid said. “I think at times, we’re slow. But I thought tonight the ball moved pretty well.” The Sixers did indeed move the ball, allowing them to score 27 points in each period of regulation. Their many mistakes on offense and defensive miscues, though, allowed Los Angeles to score 39 points in the second quarter and 37 in the fourth.

A masterclass from De’Anthony Melton sprinkled with career highs saved the Sixers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Embiid had a strong performance with 38 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Harden added 28 points and 12 assists. Still, Philly has to figure out ways to use its talent and pull ahead when the games are close.