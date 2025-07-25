As the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches, the Minnesota Twins have made a roster move that could go under the radar but signals another chapter closed. Catcher Jair Camargo has officially been released, per MLB.com's transaction log, just days after being designated for assignment when the club claimed backstop Jhonny Pereda off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.

Camargo, 26, is currently sidelined after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June — a major factor behind the Twins’ decision. He had been on the minor league injured list since May 25 and shared news of his procedure on Instagram last month. While position players typically return from the surgery faster than pitchers, recovery can still be lengthy — especially for a catcher whose throwing arm is critical behind the plate.

MLB rules prohibit placing injured players on outright waivers, which explains why Minnesota opted for a release rather than attempting to pass Camargo through waivers and keep him in the organization. The move clears a 40-man roster spot without having to wait for the long-term injured list process to play out.

Camargo’s journey to the Twins began in 2020 when he was acquired from the Dodgers as part of the Kenta Maeda trade. Minnesota had high hopes for him at one point, even protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft by adding him to the 40-man roster last November. However, he was never able to secure a long-term role with the big league club.

The Colombian catcher made his MLB debut earlier this season, logging five games and just seven plate appearances — going hitless with three strikeouts and one walk. His performance in the minors has been a mixed bag. In 2023 at Triple-A St. Paul, Camargo posted a respectable .259/.323/.503 slash line, good for a 97 wRC+, flashing power but also a concerning strikeout rate near 30%. That trend worsened this year, as he struggled to a .220/.291/.389 line and a 73 wRC+ before his injury.

Defensively, scouting reports have painted a similar picture: Baseball Prospectus rated him a solid blocker but an underwhelming framer — a critical skill in today’s framing-savvy era of catching.

Given the surgery and recent performance, the Twins' decision to cut ties with Camargo makes sense from a roster management standpoint. Still, there's a chance they circle back to him on a minor league deal once he’s further along in recovery. Until then, Camargo is a free agent and can engage with any of the 29 other clubs.

Minnesota’s catching depth now leans more heavily on the newly acquired Pereda and their current tandem, as they prepare for what could be an active trade deadline on multiple fronts. For Camargo, the next chapter begins with a long road back from injury — and the hope that another opportunity will come knocking.