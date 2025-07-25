Player movements are getting more and more common in the NBA, especially when the hunt for an elusive title is within reach. As a result, even stars won't hesitate to look for greener pastures. But coincidentally, even some players eventually find their way back to their former teams. And while reunions are great in itself, some find more success during their return stints. Here are the 10 most successful player-team reunions.

10. Mo Williams – Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Mo Williams (52) in action against New York Knicks point guard Jerian Grant (13) at Madison Square Garden.
Mo Williams was known for playing second fiddle to LeBron James during the latter's first tenure in Cleveland. But after the 2010-11 season, Williams had stopovers with the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Charlotte Hornets before ending his career with the Cavaliers. Williams reunited with James to win the 2016 NBA championship before hanging up his sneakers.

9. Matt Barnes – Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors small forward Matt Barnes (22) defends during the second half in game three of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit:
Matt Barnes played for several franchises throughout his NBA career as a serviceable perimeter defender. But interestingly, it was in his final season in the league while playing for the Golden State Warriors that won him a championship. Let's not forget that Barnes actually played for the franchise from 2006 to 2008, when it was still a cellar dweller in the league.

8. Avery Johnson – San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks guard Steve Nash (13) in action against San Antonio Spurs guard Avery Johnson (6) at the Alamodome.
Coming into the league as an undrafted player, Avery Johnson had to earn his keep in the NBA. In fact, it took three stints with the San Antonio Spurs before solidifying himself in the league. At the end of the day, Johnson was responsible for hitting the go-ahead basket in Game 5 of the 1999 NBA Finals to clinch the title. Three times was certainly the charm for the defensive-minded guard.

7. Sean Elliott – San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs head coach Larry Brown talks to guard Sean Elliott (32) against the Orlando Magic during the 1990-91 season at the Orlando Arena.
Sean Elliott was originally selected third overall at the 1989 NBA Draft by the Spurs. But after an All-Star season in 1993, he took his talents to the Detroit Pistons for a season before returning to the Spurs organization. Elliott would later on help San Antonio win the 1999 NBA championship, highlighted by the Memorial Day Miracle in Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference Finals.

6. Alonzo Mourning – Miami Heat

Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning (33) in action against New York Knicks forward Terry Cummings (35) during the first round of the 1998 NBA Playoffs at the Miami Arena.
Alonzo Mourning was a certified star for the Miami Heat before going down with a kidney disorder that sidelined him for the entire 2002-03 season. He eventually returned to the league but with the New Jersey Nets.

But in the midst of the 2004-05 season, Mourning attended to unfinished business by rejoining a rejigged Heat squad that now had Shaquille O'Neal. But as a backup, Mourning helped Miami win the 2006 NBA title. He converted a playoff-leading 70.3% from the field overall in the postseason run.

5. Jason Kidd – Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Kidd (2) drives past Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans (13) in the first half at Arco Arena. The Mavericks defeated the Kings 126-108.
Jason Kidd was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the second overall pick at the 1994 NBA Draft. He would go on to win the 1995 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. However, unable to stay on the same page with the coaching staff, Kidd made his exit. He'd play for the Phoenix Suns and Nets, which was a team he led to back-to-back Finals appearances.

But a trade at the 2008 deadline landed Kidd back in Dallas. This time around, he was asked to be a veteran locker room leader and facilitator next to Dirk Nowitzki. The duo propelled the Mavs to an NBA title in 2011.

4. Dwight Howard – Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) dunks the ball in the second half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.
It wasn't long ago when Dwight Howard had a disastrous first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite teaming up with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Steve Nash, the team nearly missed the playoffs despite championship expectations.

Years later, Howard's career hung in the balance as he took on the role of a reserve big man for the LeBron James-led Lakers. As a backup center, Howard made his presence felt inside the bubble. He was a pestering presence down low, averaging 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game to help Los Angeles win championship banner No. 17.

3. Andre Iguodala – Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during the second half in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena.
Andre Iguodala was a major piece in the Warriors dynasty. He was crowned the 2015 NBA Finals MVP while helping Golden State secure three NBA titles in the midst of five consecutive Finals appearances. But after the disappointing 2019 Finals run, Iguodala joined the Heat for another Finals run. Interestingly, Iguodala reunited with the Warriors for the 2021-22 season to help deliver another championship to the Bay Area.

2. Derek Fisher – Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher (2) dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center.
Derek Fisher was the resident point guard for the Lakers when the franchise went on a three-peat run under the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal era. But after the team disbanded in 2004, Fisher followed suit. He went on to play for the Warriors and Jazz.

But in the 2007 offseason, Fisher wanted to stay close to home for his daughter's cancer treatment, choosing to take a lesser lucrative deal with the Purple and Gold. Although the move irked some Utah fans, Fisher once again wielded his magic by helping the Lakers win back-to-back titles.

1. LeBron James – Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell (2) go for a rebound in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.
Without a championship in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James infamously made The Decision in the 2010 offseason. He left the Cavaliers, which triggered plenty of haters from his home city to join the Big Three in South Beach. But after winning two NBA titles in Miami, James returned to his hometown to fulfill his promise. In historic fashion, James led Cleveland to the 2016 NBA title.

