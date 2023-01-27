With the way the league classified starters for the NBA All-Star game as backcourt and frontcourt rather than by position, there was going to be one very deserving player in the Eastern Conference who was going to be snubbed so to speak. Naming the starters has changed in recent years with the vote coming from fans (50 percent), media (25 percent) and players (25) percent. With the frontcourt in the East, there were four players equally deserving of being named a starter, the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, the Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum, the Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant and and the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo. All four players have arguably been having MVP-caliber seasons. As it turns out, it was the Sixers Joel Embiid who was not voted in as a starter. Predictably, that led to a lot of commotion on social media.

Embiid after not getting MVP, 1st team All NBA, or All Star Starter pic.twitter.com/OmrDyWcNCX — LE (@LebronEagles) January 27, 2023

JOEL EMBIID ISNT A ALL STAR STARTER pic.twitter.com/tDaajfM8lg — ‏َ (@BolWrld) January 27, 2023

Embiid when he finds out he's not a starter in the All-Star game: pic.twitter.com/vGZDTxY1DD — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 27, 2023

@NBA gotta do better!! This @JoelEmbiid hate train is getting real corny!! Give that man the credit he deserves!! — Clements PR Inc. (@IamBean) January 27, 2023

It’s just a fact at this point.. they really just hate Philly.

1. Nick Sirianni not even top 3

2. Joel Embiid not a starter

⁦@Eagles⁩ ⁦@sixers⁩ pic.twitter.com/GD1na2YxYT — Sean O'Brien 🙏4️⃣🇺🇦 (@_spo4) January 27, 2023

Joel Embiid is the most underrated, underappreciated and disrespected player in the NBA — Sequeira (@LordSicas) January 27, 2023

How in the hell is @JoelEmbiid not an #NBAAllStar STARTER in the east? — Kyle Gregory (@KGCharts1) January 27, 2023

Leads the league in points per game, but not starting in the all-star game. Keep the receipts. @JoelEmbiid — Matt (@mattgold24) January 27, 2023

On the season, Embiid is averaging 33.4 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from the three-point line for the Sixers. He is second in the league only behind Luka Doncic in points per game. While Embiid may not have been named a starter, there is absolutely no possibility that he is not named as one of the reserves. The reserves for the NBA All-Star game will be named on Feb. 2 on TNT and they are selected by the the league’s 30 head coaches.

While Embiid’s starter snub may be causing a ruckus online, the truth of the matter was that somebody was going to be snubbed no matter what.