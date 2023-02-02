PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid’s 28 points on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic are several points below his season average. Still, he did enough to get the Sixers a big win over the Magic. Impactful performances like tonight, even when he doesn’t score as much as he usually does, show why he is undoubtedly an All-Star.

Embiid has had a great season but will not be starting in the All-Star Game, losing out on a starting spot to Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He will still almost certainly be named to the reserves. When asked what he thinks about Thursday’s All-Star reserve announcement, the NBA’s scoring leader let a joke fly.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be an All-Star,” Embiid said. “You never know. Like I said the other day, I’m used to the disrespect so I would not be surprised if I don’t make it. So, we shall see. If I don’t make it, whatever. If I do, it’s a blessing every single year, starters or not.”

Embiid added that his competitiveness drives him to be the best and that he is disappointed to not be an All-Star starter. But, he also made it a point to mention that there are still bigger goals in play. The Sixers superstar said that he believes the team can “accomplish something big,” so his primary focus will assuredly remain there.

Even with bigger-picture accomplishments to strive for, Embiid getting snubbed from the All-Star starting lineup is a travesty considering the amazing season he is having. Barring some wild, incomprehensible turn of events, he will still be named an All-Star reserve by the coaches.