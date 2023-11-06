Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. opened up about the mentality he developed coming into this season after a disappointing free agency.

The Philadelphia 76ers are enjoying a breakout season from potential All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey this season. With James Harden having been traded, the Sixers were going to need additional punch at the guard positions. The Sixers might have gotten the free agent steal of the offseason with Kelly Oubre Jr. also experiencing a hot start to the year. Oubre spoke about his mentality coming into this season via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“But I don’t have many expectations because obviously everything is what it is, and, you know, I’m just trying to take it day by day, man,” Oubre said. “I know that I’ve very hungry to prove myself in this league. Obviously, you know this summer was very stressful to me for me. So I had a lot of pent up energy for this season already built up.”

After having a career year with the Charlotte Bobcats, Kelly Oubre did not receive any major free agent offers until the Sixers came calling late in the offseason. He ended up signing a one year contract worth $2.8 million and is already looking like one of the offseason’s biggest steals.

Through the Sixers first five games of the season, Oubre has started two of them and has played around 30.6 minutes per game. He has been averaging a career high 21.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 53.6 percent shooting from the field, 44.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free throw line. All of those shooting percentages are career highs.