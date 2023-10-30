Kelly Oubre Jr.'s start with the Philadelphia 76ers has been better than most people expected.

After scoring 20.3 points per game last season with the lowly Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers signed him to a veteran minimum late in September. It was a sign that he needed to change his style of play in order to stick around in the NBA. It's early in his stint with Philly but just about everything has been encouraging so far.

Through three games, Oubre has averaged 19.0 points per game but has gone about it much differently. Gone are the possessions where he takes the ball for himself and tries to score. Now he's scoring in the flow of the Sixers offense, driving into the paint or shooting a three. He's buying in on defense, using his athleticism to disrupt offenses and then flying in transition to score.

Oubre talked with Shams Charania about his start with the Sixers and heaped some massive praise on the organization for its commitment to winning and the way it treats players.

"(Free agency) was very disheartening. I guess my efforts felt as if they were a little unappreciated. I had to take that on the chin." On building off 20 PPG season, embracing winning in Philly, perceptions and much more:

“From just coming into this new opportunity, man, and seeing just how much they put into the team and to the players, I really feel like I'm finally in the NBA now,” Kelly Oubre Jr. said at the 3:18 mark of the clip. “I've been saying that the first couple weeks I've been here, it's just like, ‘Wow! This, wow! This is nice!’”

For a veteran like Oubre, that’s quite an interesting tidbit. He was drafted into the league in 2015 and has spent time with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Hornets. Oubre feels that the Sixers are bought into winning on every level.

“It's a big difference, man, because it starts from the top on down,” Oubre said. “If your owners and the people who are funding and all in on the team, if they’re putting all their energy and their efforts into making sure that y'all can go out there and do y'alls job easier, it says everything. And you can definitely tell by how polished and how crisp and how organized everything is. It makes going out there a lot easier because I can actually focus on giving 100 percent and just keep my head down and know that people are taking care of me.”

At media day, Oubre called the Sixers “most well-oiled machine that I’ve been to” and recalled the teams he has been on where they had no hope of winning. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey give Philly a chance to compete with anyone and Nick Nurse's coaching tactics help bring out the best in players. Everything the Sixers have going for them has Oubre feeling a huge sense of admiration for the team and the City of Brotherly Love.