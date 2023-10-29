The Philadelphia 76ers have picked up their first win of the 2023-24 season by defeating the Toronto Raptors in Nick Nurse's return. Tyrese Maxey did next to nothing in the first quarter and then completely dominated the final three quarters, finishing with 34 points and seven assists on 12-20 shooting.

Maxey has been nothing short of amazing to start the season for the Sixers, tallying 65 points and 15 assists with just a single turnover. His improvement as an on-ball scorer and playmaker is giving Philly hope that it can remain a good team amid James Harden's absence. In fact, Maxey achieved a rare feat that his veteran teammate did last season.

Tyrese Maxey's start has been so good that he has notched a feat not even Joel Embiid has done: score 30 points in each of the first two games of a season. In Sixers history, only Harden (last year), Allen Iverson (in 2005-06 and 2006-07) and Wilt Chamberlain (in 1965-66) have done that.

Here's a great Tyrese Maxey stat from the Raptors PR postgame notes: Maxey joins James Harden, Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only Sixers to start a season with consecutive 30-point games — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) October 29, 2023

Embiid. Julius Erving. Moses Malone. Charles Barkley. The Sixers have not been short of talent in the franchise’s 75-year history yet only four players have cooked up a 30-burger twice to start a season. The 22-year-old Maxey is now a part of this lineage. Taking away the team qualifier, this has only happened 107 other times across league history. Since the year 2000, it has only happened 45 times.

Even if Harden returns to the Sixers, the team is expecting a huge season from Maxey. The fact that he has not only shot the ball so well but led the offense and found his gaps to attack with precise dribble and change-of-pace moves inspires mounds of confidence that he can become a true star in the NBA. Not bad for someone who fell to 21st overall in his draft just three years ago.

Tyrese Maxey has been seen as a young player on the verge of becoming an All-Star since last season. If he continues to take advantage of the opportunities he gets and scores at will while making the right passes for his teammates, he will be a shoo-in.