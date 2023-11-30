Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is on the cusp of making his on-court return after he suffered a rib injury earlier this month.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is reportedly targeting his return next week, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. This is less than a month after Oubre suffered a fractured rib on November 11th. The 6-foot-7 forward could reportedly suit up as soon as Wednesday when the Sixers take on the Washington Wizards, or Friday when Philly hosts Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse revealed earlier this week that Oubre participated in shootaround and is on the cusp of joining the team in practice. Based on the recent reports, it seems like the lefty's road to returning is on the right track.

A vehicle reportedly struck Oubre, who was walking around the city of Philadelphia, earlier this month. He was reportedly taken to a hospital. Fortunately, he did not suffer any more than the reported injured ribs. Initial reports also claimed the 27-year-old would miss significant time, but it seems like it won't be long until he is back on the court.

Nonetheless, this is certainly fantastic news for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the rest of the Sixers.

Oubre was in the midst of a terrific campaign right before the incident happened. In eight games this season, Oubre averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

After averaging over 20 points for the first time in his career with the Charlotte Hornets last season, Oubre did not get any significant contract offers in free agency this past summer. He wound up signing a veteran's minimum deal with the Sixers, which has been more than a bargain for Philadelphia.