For Sixers forward Marcus Morris Sr., Joel Embiid is the best player that he has been around in his long NBA career.

CAMDEN, N.J. — Joel Embiid is fresh off another masterclass performance after dropping 50 points in a win over the Washington Wizards. The Sixers' big man bulldozed his way to the half-century mark with ease. Even for a 13-year veteran like Marcus Morris Sr., his level of dominance is hard to fathom.

Morris has played with a lot of stars over his career from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to Kyrie Irving to James Harden. But he said after the Sixers' Thursday afternoon practice that Embiid is a cut above the rest.

“I've been around a lot of guys in the Kawhis, PGs, James Hardens, Kyries. I don't think I've been around a player like him before,” Marcus Morris Sr. said of Joel Embiid. “Just straight dominant from all areas of the court. And defensively too — a lot of guys, it‘s all one side of the ball. Like he actually puts his body on the line every night, flying there trying to get blocks, rebounds and just being available every night. I mean, I take my hat off to him, but he's definitely the best player that I've been around.”

Joel Embiid's ascension into superstardom has made him a unique, incredible player who will be the best one that a big number of his past, present and future teammates will team up with. His last head coach, Doc Rivers, said that Embiid is the best talent he has ever coached.

Not only do the Sixers have the best player Morris has played with but they are just one of two teams that Morris said that has “a lot of guys” that are worthy of rotation minutes along with his previous team, the Los Angeles Clippers. He said that it's “a good thing to have a different variety of players and guys that bring different things” but that head coach Nick Nurse has some tough choices to make.

“It could get frustrating because everybody wants to play, everybody works hard,” he said. “So, I think it'll definitely be interesting. Nick has been coaching here for a while, so he got some tough decisions to make and anybody, whoever gets out there, I just think that regardless of what direction he goes, it still should be a good one.”