Published November 19, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The highly anticipated matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks saw two of the top players in the game in Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo square off, with the 76ers coming out on top. There weren’t many fireworks during the game, but there were some afterwards, when Antetokounmpo shoved a ladder over as he was trying to complete a post game workout. This caused Montrezl Harrell and Giannis’ brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, to exchange words shortly after.

"I'm one of them. Try to find out. You got me f*cked up. I'll beat your ass in here." Montrezl Harrell to Thanasis Antetokounmpo 😳 (via jimowczarski/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZVOGdmDJ47 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

After the game, Giannis appeared to be trying to get a post game workout in while 76ers staffers were working on the hoop Giannis was shooting on. Antetokounmpo tried to move the ladder once before it was moved back, and then proceeded to angrily shove the ladder to the ground after the workers moved it back in his way.

This quickly caught Harrell’s attention, and he eventually got into an argument with Thansis. Harrell was upset with the whole situation, and threatened Thanasis as the two were separated at half court. Harrell’s NSFW message was caught on camera, and it looks like the veteran big man was not happy with the Bucks brothers’ behavior.

It was strange to see the usually mild-mannered Giannis angrily shove the ladder the 76ers staffers were using out of the way, but Harrell’s reaction wasn’t nearly as surprising. Harrell is a very vocal player, and after all, Giannis was shoving ladders and Thanasis was trying to justify it. Either way, it doesn’t look like any fight broke out as a result, but the Antetokounmpo brothers may not want to cross Montrezl Harrell anytime soon after this incident.