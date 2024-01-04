Patrick Beverley's shocking take on Joel Embiid's monster season.

For Philadelphia 76ers fans who remember the painful years of ‘Trust the Process,' Joel Embiid is a reminder that it was all worth it. The Sixers star has become one of the NBA's elite players and one of the few top-tier superstars. Behind Joel Embiid, the Sixers have become a contender in the Eastern Conference. Embiid has been having such a monster season that teammate Patrick Beverley recently said during his podcast that he if keeps it up, he'll end up finishing with the greatest regular season in NBA history.

“If he finishes this season the way he's playing now, it would be the greatest season of a single player that's ever played basketball,” Beverley said. “That doesn't make you the best big man in the league, that makes you the best motherf**ker in the world. Jo, he is in a world of his own and I don't even think it's close.”

That's certainly some high praise from Patrick Beverley to his Sixers teammate Joel Embiid. Embiid is indeed having one monster regular season. Embiid recently returned to the lineup following a four-game absence due to injury only to put up a triple double with 31 points, 15 rebounds and ten assists.

This season, Embiid is averaging a league-leading and career-high 34.8 points per game, 11.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 53.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Sixers are currently 23-10 and in third place in the East standings. They are only two games back though of the East-leading Boston Celtics.