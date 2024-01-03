Joel Embiid showed the Bulls no mercy.

Joel Embiid returned after a four-game absence Tuesday night and proceeded to rip the Chicago Bulls apart. There was nothing the Bulls could do to stop the Philadelphia 76ers big man from having his way on the court, as he led the Sixers with a masterful performance that landed him a spot on the history books (via OptaSTATS).

“Joel Embiid of the @sixers is the first player in NBA history to have 30+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists in a game despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter.”

All told, Embiid manufactured 31 points on 10-for-20 shooting from the field and 9-for-12 from the foul line to go with 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a 110-97 victory. He also added two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes of action. All those minutes that Embiid was on the floor was hell for Chicago's players, especially for Andre Drummond, who had a nice double-double of 11 points and 17 rebounds himself but got repeatedly torched on defense by the Sixers big man.

Sixers' Joel Embiid in MVP form

Embiid entered the contest after missing time due to a sprained ankle injury. He also walked into the meeting with the Bulls with season averages of 35.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from behind the arc. At this rate, Embiid seems to be on pace to win yet another Most Valuable Player award.

Embiid will look to sustain his monster form when the Sixers play host to the New York Knicks on Friday before playing the Utah Jazz, also at home, on Saturday.