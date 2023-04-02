A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is easily one of the greatest players of his generation, and that’s despite the fact that he has yet to win an MVP award nor even make it to an All-NBA First Team.

A big reason for that is the positional limitations the NBA is implementing currently, with one player only accepted into that group per position. However, that’s about to change, with the NBA and the NBPA agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement that is expected to start in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Right after the news of the new CBA, Sixers fans trooped to Twitter to voice out their true feelings on how it would finally give Joel Embiid the justice he deserves.

From Twitter user @EmbiidBetter: “Joel Embiid was robbed of two All-NBA first-team selections because of this. Joel will get his well-overdue MVP and first-team selection this year.”

“Good adjustment but the NBA this should have happened sooner, Sean Barnard of Philly Sports Network said. “Joel Embiid coming in 2nd in MVP voting the past two seasons and having 0 All-NBA First Teams to show for is a crime.”

More reactions from Twitter:

It’s still perplexing to think that Joel Embiid has zero All-NBA First Team inclusions, but with the way he’s been playing this season, he might not need the new CBA deal to kick in before finally getting the elusive honor.

On the season, Embiid is averaging 33.0 points on 54.4 percent shooting from the field, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game for the Sixers.