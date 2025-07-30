The New York Giants need more fine-tuning in their offense following another day at training camp. New quarterback Russell Wilson is still learning the tendencies of his teammates and the system of coach Brian Daboll.

Last year, Wilson spent a largely uneventful one-season stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He wants to avoid replicating that with the Giants after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million in the offseason.

The 36-year-old signal-caller has talented targets at his disposal in New York, including wide receivers Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan'Dale Robinson.

The same, however, couldn't be said as much for pass-catcher Zach Pascal, who has struggled so far in training camp, according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan, who shared key observations about the Giants' latest practice.

“Dart didn't have many opportunities. He was victimized by a drop from veteran WR Zach Pascal near the sideline,” wrote Duggan on X. “Pascal, who had some productive seasons early in his career, has failed to stand out despite so many opportunities available at WR.”

The 30-year-old Pascal is looking to carve out a role with the Giants. Like Wilson, he signed a one-year contract worth $1.4 million with the team in the offseason.

Pascal, who went undrafted in 2017, didn't play a single snap last season as he was relegated to a special teams role on the Arizona Cardinals. His best year in the NFL was in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts, tallying career-highs of 44 receptions, 629 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

Duggan, meanwhile, noted that while the Giants' offense is looking good at their “run-heavy” training camp, their defense leaves much to be desired.

“This is the yin-and-yang effect of training camp: The Giants' run game has looked strong the first two days in pads,” added Duggan. “Conversely, the Giants' run D has looked bad. Based on how the run D looked last season, it's easier to get concerned with that than excited about the offense.”