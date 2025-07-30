Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows how to inspire—not just with his impact off the field or his words before a big game, but with his approach to life and success. In a recent moment away from the spotlight, Mahomes showed a different side of his influence. During an emotional visit arranged by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he met with Kody, a young fan who didn't ask for autographs or jerseys, but something more meaningful: guidance.

When Kody asked what kind of goals he should set to reach Mahomes' level one day, the quarterback offered a thoughtful and sincere answer. Rather than talking about fame or training, Mahomes emphasized the importance of striving for excellence in every aspect of life.

“I competed at school. I wanted to make straight A's so I could beat other people in that. There was being with my family, being the best brother that I could be,” Mahomes told Kody, according to an Instagram post by the Chiefs. His message was clear: try to be the best at whatever you do.

This powerful interaction cemented Mahomes' reputation as a difference-maker beyond the field. In the other Make-A-Wish experiences, including that of teenage fan Myka Eilers, Mahomes shared laughs, passes, and lessons, reflecting his belief that there is no magic formula for building confidence other than effort every day.

Article Continues Below

He also emphasized the importance of staying focused on your path. In a world of comparison, Mahomes encouraged young people like Kody not to measure their progress against others.

“So whatever you do, try to be the best at that,” he said. It's a mindset that has carried him to the top of the NFL—and one he hopes others will adopt.

For Kody and many in his shoes worldwide, the lesson is clear: build your dreams on hard work, honesty, and support from people who want to see you do well.

From game-day highlights to heartfelt moments with fans, Patrick Mahomes continues to lead by example—and offers far more than just touchdowns.