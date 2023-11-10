The Sixers are promoting former NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson to general manager of the Blue Coats, their G League affiliate.

Ahead of the 2023-24 G League season, the Philadelphia 76ers are making a big change to the front office of their affiliate team, the Delaware Blue Coats. Jameer Nelson is getting promoted to the position of general manager.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers are giving Nelson the bump up to Delaware's GM gig after serving as the Blue Coats' assistant GM and a scout for Philly since November 2020. Nelson succeeds Prosper Karangwa, who is being promoted to a prominent role with the Sixers' front office, per Woj.

The Blue Coats won the G League championship last season and promoted head coach Coby Karl to an assistant on Nick Nurse's staff. Philly hired Mike Longabardi as Delaware's new head coach.

“Jameer has approached his front office and scouting roles with the same tenacity that he approached the game during his playing career,” said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey in a team press release announcing the move. “He is a great talent evaluator who is well-respected by players, agents, coaches and executives alike, suiting him for success as the next General Manager of the Blue Coats.”

The 41-year-old Jameer Nelson is not just a former NBA point guard and All-Star but an icon among Philly basketball fans.

Nelson grew up in Chester, PA, less than half an hour from Philadelphia, and played college ball at St. Joseph's. In his decorated four-year career with the Hawks, he won the Naismith Award along with numerous other player-of-the-year honors as a senior, was named to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team three times, won the conference's Rookie of the Year title and led St. Joe's to the NCAA Tournament three times, including to the 2004 Elite Eight.

In the 2004 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets drafted Nelson 20th overall and then subsequently traded him to the Orlando Magic, with whom he played 10 seasons. He was named a 2009 All-Star and would play for six total teams, including the Nuggets in the years after he left Orlando.

The Blue Coats begin their season on Friday night against the Westchester Knicks. Their roster is headlined by rookies Terquavion Smith and Ricky Council IV, who are each on two-way deals with Philly, and three-time NBA champion Patrick McCaw.