Published November 28, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Shake Milton is the hero the Philadelphia 76ers need. With Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey all out due to injury, Milton is leading the Sixers offense as both a scorer and playmaker. The team is winning despite being heavily undermanned and Milton is the key reason why.

Philadelphia’s 133-103 win against the Orlando Magic was the latest example of Milton’s abilities. He got buckets himself with nifty dribble moves while also setting teammates up and finishing possessions by scoring off the catch. After the tlalying a season-high 29 points the game after tallying a career-best 10 assists (both of which came in winss), Milton discussed the factors behind his recent play.

29 PTS | 7 AST | 5 REB stellar Shake. 🌟 🎥 presented by @palotterypic.twitter.com/pxm1nf26iJ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 28, 2022

“Being aggressive, picking my spots,” Milton said after the Sixers’ historic win. “My teammates do a really good job of telling me to go and telling me to be aggressive. Just having people down really gives us an opportunity to really step up. I think everybody on the team has looked at it as we can come together, play hard and have some opportunities to make some things happen and hopefully get a few wins.”

In Doc Rivers’ eyes, Milton is letting the game come to him more. “The difference with Shake now and in the past: you don’t see him force it,” the Sixers coach said after the win. “It wasn’t like he ran any isos. He just got it through. When the ball swung, he just kept it simple. And that is great to see for him. That’s a whole different version of him.”

Danuel House Jr. said that Milton is “playing the right way.” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is celebrating Milton’s stellar play by coining a nickname for him and De’Anthony Melton.

Shake Milton will certainly be heading back to the bench once Harden or Maxey return. Still, Rivers must continue to play him due to his ability to be an offensive sparkplug.