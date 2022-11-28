Published November 28, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone two games above .500 for the first time this season after obliterating the Orlando Magic on their home floor. With a final score of 133-103, the undermanned Sixers came through with a dominant win that numerous players had big parts in.

Shake Milton’s 29 points and Tobias Harris’ 25 points are each season-highs. Paul Reed scored 12 points and collected a career-best 13 rebounds. The Sixers got whatever shot they wanted against the Magic and converted a whole lot of them. After already beating them on Friday night, they came roaring to pick up another win despite P.J. Tucker leaving the game midway through with ankle soreness.

The Sixers’ dominance can be seen in numerous stats. Rich Hofmann of The Athletic provided one that is the most telling: the team’s 64.9 percent shooting from the field is a single-game total that hasn’t been seen since the days of Julius Erving, Moses Malone and Charles Barkley and is one of the 10 most efficient scoring nights in the team’s history.

The Sixers just shot 64.9 percent from the field. That is their single-highest field goal percentage in any single game since 1986. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 28, 2022

The Sixers scored a season-high 133 points and also obliterated their previous season-high in points in the paint (58) by tallying 72 against a tall, long Magic squad. The 59 points from the bench — sparked mostly by Danuel House Jr.’s 19 points and Furkan Korkmaz’s 17 points and four assists — is also a season-high, breaking the previous mark of 47. Oh, and both of the point totals from House and Korkmaz, as well as Korkmaz’s assist total, are season-highs.

Meanwhile, the Sixers held the Magic to just 32 rebounds as a team, which is a season-best mark. Philadelphia’s overall dominance, sparked by a second quarter in which it outscored Orlando 31 to 13, gives them some much-needed momentum.

Obviously, a big win over a Magic team that is a) rebuilding and b) missing two starters is not the most impressive feat. But it shouldn’t be just pushed aside. The players who led the Sixers will be needed when Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey come back. Seeing them get in such a groove should inspire confidence as the stars recover.