Published November 26, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the injury report, the Philadelphia 76ers have been in dire need of guards to step up. Shake Milton has answered that call with some of the best basketball he has played. The Sixers’ record and overall offensive production as of late shouldn’t overshadow what he has provided.

Milton has been huge for the Sixers while the members of the staring backcourt and Joel Embiid all deal with foot injuries. In a win against the Orlando Magic, he notched his first career double-double with 24 points, a career-best 10 assists and nine rebounds. Scoring has always been his main contribution but now he is becoming a crucial playmaker for the team at a time when it desperately needs it.

Shake Milton with back-to-back deep ones 👌pic.twitter.com/tEPAjscH34 — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) November 26, 2022

Milton has taken full advantage of the Sixers’ lack of guards so much that he may end up changing the team’s rotations when everyone is healthy. Since joining the starting lineup over the last four games, he is averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor and 52.6 percent from deep. He obviously won’t keep that up whenever he moves back to the bench but he should still get a solid amount of playing time.

De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris have also been key in the last few games but Milton is the guy who is consistently making plays throughout the course of the game and leading the way. He may not have a signature game where he explodes for a big scoring night but the steady presence he provides has had a huge impact on the undermanned Sixers.

The Sixers’ bench has had immense trouble scoring at numerous points throughout the season. Keeping Milton in the rotation is one surefire way to give Philly more shot-creators. He can provide serious value as a secondary ball handler alongside either Maxey or Harden while the other rests.

Although injuries to key players were certainly not part of the Sixers plans, Shake Milton’s stupendous play has been a huge silver lining. Doc Rivers should keep a spot for him when he gets his starting guards back.