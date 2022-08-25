Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, I been busy working”:

it’s a long story I been busy working pic.twitter.com/s67ob6x5Cm — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 25, 2022

James Harden is literally a new man. To be honest, when was he ever this thin? The Beard obviously took the criticism to heart last season, with many people believing he lost a pep in his step. He was definitely slower and lacked that quickness and agility to blow by a defender and get to the cup.

Now, Harden clearly means business. The Sixers went out and traded for him to be the co-star to Joel Embiid in Philly’s pursuit of an NBA championship. That didn’t happen in 2021-22 as The Beard struggled immensely in the postseason, showing zero consistency on either end of the floor.

But after losing a ton of pounds and looking much leaner, the expectation is James Harden will be coming back with a vengeance in 2022-23. He’s evidently committing to winning in Philadephia, even taking a pay cut in order for Daryl Morey to add more rotational pieces around him and Embiid.

No more partying or strip clubs for Harden this offseason. He’s laser-focused on basketball and chasing that elusive ring. Sixers fans should be ecstatic and if all goes well, the hard work will show in his performances on the court.