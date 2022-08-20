A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23.

Right now, more photos of the former league MVP are making their rounds all over social media. This time around, Harden has his shirt off as he shows off his own version of an offseason body transformation (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

James Harden been in the gym this offseason 😤🔥 (via @p3sportscience) pic.twitter.com/KNN9TsuxCB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 19, 2022

It now feels like an eternity since Harden looked like an overweight middle-aged man when he was trying to force his way out of the Houston Rockets. It worked, though, as it wasn’t long after he debuted fat James Harden that the team sent him to the Brooklyn Nets via trade.

A year later, Harden went through the same process again as he orchestrated a move to the Sixers. He didn’t have to bust out his all-natural fat suit for that one, though.

Regardless of what he’s gone through over the past several years, what I can say for sure is that James Harden is now fully committed to the cause in Philly. His decision to take less money to help the team with their cap situation is a clear testament to this fact. His dedication to getting into the best shape of his life is another indication that Harden is set out to prove something this coming season.

At this point, I think it would be safe for Sixers fans to get hyped about James Harden.