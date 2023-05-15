A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

James Harden might have to go undercover for a little while if you ask ESPN personality, Stephen A. Smith. Following an embarrassing performance in the final two games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round series against the Boston Celtics, Harden has been getting serious flak from all corners.

Stephen A. Smith was pretty direct in his assessment of Harden’s play. Smith even suggested that the former NBA Most Valuable Player must get rid of his iconic beard.

“James Harden was so awful, so bad, he should actually shave his beard so he can hide his identity. That’s how bad he was. It was really, really bad. I say that in all seriousness,” Smith said following the Sixers’ 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

The Sixers had two chances to close out the Celtics in the series. In Game 6, James Harden mustered just 13 points on a pathetic 4-for-16 shooting from the field, as Philly lost to Boston, 95-86 at home. In Game 7, Harden was still cold offensively, going just 3-for-11 from the field for nine points. He also had 10 turnovers total in Games 6 and 7. Harden essentially disappeared when the Sixers needed him the most against the Celtics.

Philadelphia will likely still have James Harden for at least one more season. Harden has a player option worth $35.64 million in the 2023-24 NBA season and it appears that it’s going to be wise for him to pick that up.

Harden finished the 2023 NBA Playoffs with an average of 20.5 points on just a 42.7 field goal percentage.