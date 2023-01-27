Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is likely going to be part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, just not as a starter. That comes as a surprise for many, especially for Sixers fans, but apparently, Embiid simply did not get enough fan votes to be among the starters from the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young finished 7th in East voting for starting guards. Vote calculation was:

Fans (50%)

• NBA players (25%)

• Media panel 25%) pic.twitter.com/UAi9rjsTUG — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) January 27, 2023

Instead of the Sixers star, the top three frontcourt players from the Eastern Conference based on the aggregate fan, player, and media vote results are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Antetokoumpo got the most fan votes among those names, followed by Durant and Tatum. Joel Embiid settled for fourth place in fan votes, while he’s also third in both player and media voting.

As for the guards, Kyrie Irving of the Nets and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers are the starters from the East.

Nevertheless, there is no taking away the dominant season Joel Embiid is having. So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Embiid is averaging 33.4 points on 53.2 percent shooting from the field, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He is also shooting 34.5 percent from behind the arc, which is decent for a center.

Joel Embiid, who had been an All-Star in each of the last five NBA seasons, is unquestionably a cornerstone of the Sixers franchise that is doing well currently. Philadelphia is second in the East with a 31-16 record, just three games behind the Celtics.

Perhaps Joel Embiid can vent his frustrations out on the floor this coming Saturday when the Sixers meet the Denver Nuggets at home.