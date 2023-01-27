As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters.

Washington Wizards stud Kyle Kuzma was one of the first NBA players to react to the news, and Kuz could not help but share his true feelings on the Embiid snub:

Ngl .@JoelEmbiid not starting is nuts — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 27, 2023

For those that require a bit of help decoding Kuzma’s tweet, NGL means “not gonna lie.” I myself had to Google the acronym, which is a clear indication of how out-of-the-loop I am (read: old) when it comes to these modern-day social media acronyms.

But enough about me and my state of affairs. We have a real travesty on our hands right now in the form of Joel Embiid getting snubbed as an All-Star starter — or at least in the mind of Kyle Kuzma.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the top vote-getter in the East, and he will be joined by Brooklyn Nets duo Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as starters. Jayson Tatum was voted as a starter for the first time in his career (he was picked as a replacement these past two seasons), while Donovan Mitchell will be making his debut as a starter in the 2023 All-Star Game.

So, to be clear, it’s Giannis, KD, and Tatum who have been voted as the starting front court in the East. Tatum is the newcomer among the bunch, and it was he who dethroned Embiid from his starting spot in the upcoming All-Star Game. For his part, it is clear that Kyle Kuzma doesn’t agree with this one bit.