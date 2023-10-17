Despite the presence of Joel Embiid and James Harden plus the emergence of Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris should remain an integral figure for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers forward is entering his 13th season in the NBA, which is also the final campaign of the current deal he signed with Philly back in 2019. That is a key narrative to remember in the coming season for the veteran, who was asked about his thoughts on playing in a contract year by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype during a recent interview.

“Control what I can control. That’s coming in every day, being a professional coming to work, and perfecting my craft,” Harris said.“This is my 13th season in the NBA. One thing I tell all the young guys in here is it’s about winning. It’s about figuring out ways to be the best team. You can go on teams and put up numbers, or you can be on teams that actually have a shot to make a championship run. For me, it’s about being in this situation right now and figuring out the best ways possible for us to win as many games as we can.”

At 31 years old, Harris still has plenty of gas left in his tank. He won't turn 32 until July of 2024 when he's expected to become an unrestricted free agent. For a player in the same situation as Harris, a contract year is a great motivation to put together the best season possible, and the Sixers certainly expect him to play like it this coming campaign.

Last season, Harris, who arrived in Philadelphia in 2019 via a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from behind the arc.