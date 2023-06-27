Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris had to sacrifice a lot this season for the sake of the team. Joel Embiid and James Harden were the team's top two scoring options, and guard Tyrese Maxey had a breakout year and emerged as the third scoring option on the Sixers, which put Harris fourth in the offensive pecking order. Harris' scoring numbers dipped drastically this season, as he averaged just 14.7 points per game in the 2022-23 campaign, his lowest scoring average since 2015-16.

As a result, Harris' father, Torrel, recently voiced his opinion and said that the Sixers didn't utilize his son's talents properly. But Harris shrugged off his father's comments on him being the fourth option with the Sixers, per a tweet from Philadelphia Inquirer's Sixers beat reporter, Gina Mizell:

“I was OK with that role (as the fourth option). I never complained about it.”

Speaking at a Fanatics camp for underserved Philly kids, Tobias Harris said he understood why his father stuck up for him in recent media comments but added his father does not speak for him. “I was OK with that role (as the fourth option). I never complained about it.” — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) June 27, 2023

Tobias Harris, 30, has played 12 years in the NBA and five as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise. He averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.2 turnovers, and 2.0 personal fouls per game across 74 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Tennessee star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Harris' 50.1% field-goal percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

Harris's response to his father's comments highlights the fact that he is a pro's pro. But if James Harden decides to sign elsewhere in free agency this summer, the Sixers will need to give Harris more touches on the offensive end of the floor next season.