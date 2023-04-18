A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There will never, ever be another Allen Iverson, but from time to time, someone would remind Philadelphia 76ers fans of the greatness of the one and only The Answer. On Monday night, Tyrese Maxey put on a show against the Brooklyn Nets with a performance that no one outside of Iverson had accomplished before in franchise history.

“Tyrese Maxey joins Allen Iverson (also 2x) as the only 76ers players with multiple 30-point, 5-3pt FG games in the playoffs.”

Maxey concluded Game 2 of the series versus the Nets with 33 points to lead all scorers. He shot 13-for-23 from the field and hit six of 13 attempts from behind the arc. Tyrese Maxey surely more than made up for his underwhelming showing in the series opener in which he only had 13 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field while also committing a total of four turnovers, albeit in a 121-101 victory. In Game 2, Maxey made life easier for Joel Embiid, who was the center of attention of the Nets’ defense. He did most of his damage in the second half wherein he scored 18 points and connected on four shots from the 3-point region.

Unlike Allen Iverson, Tyrese Maxey doesn’t have the championship hopes of the Sixers on his shoulders, but he’s often proved that he is an integral part of Philadelphia this season. The Sixers hope that he will be able to sustain that form when they travel to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4 of the series.