Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets was a wild ride filled with twists, turns, technical fouls, ejections and late-game thrills. With all that madness, it is easy to overlook the remarkable franchise history Tyrese Maxey made Thursday night.

Maxey led Philly with 25 points and shot a blistering 10-of-17 from the field, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. It was the fifth time he had drained five 3-pointers in a playoff game, which is now the most in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The 22-year-old leaps past Seth Curry and J.J. Redick and is poised to further leave his mark on the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey had 25-pts and 5 3-pointers to lead the 76ers to the tight victory. He now has the most games with 5 3-pointers in 76ers playoff history. Playoff Games with 5 3-pointers

76ers History Tyrese Maxey 5

J.J. Redick 4

Seth Curry 4 pic.twitter.com/ye94hZJXqP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 21, 2023

With James Harden getting ejected right before the end of the third quarter and Brooklyn holding a narrow lead, Maxey needed to step up. For the second consecutive game, he took over on offense and willed the team to victory. A step-back 3-pointer gave the Sixers a 99-96 lead with 44 seconds remaining. They never looked back.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

All season long, fans have been asking two questions. Can Harden turn back the clock and display the type of dominant form he regularly exhibited with the Houston Rockets? And if he can’t, Will Maxey be able to truly ascend into stardom? The answer to both questions still remains uncertain, but they are both headed on the right track.

Maxey, in particular, is announcing his arrival on the big stage the postseason provides. He will likely have to do it against stiffer competition if the Sixers are going to plow their way through the Eastern Conference, but he has been an unquestionable difference maker in this series.

Perhaps this piece of history will also serve as the day Tyrese Maxey officially became the No. 2 on a championship-caliber team.