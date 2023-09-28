Philadelphia 76ers' disgruntled star James Harden is left with few options at the moment. While he's been adamant about his desire to be traded, the Los Angeles Clippers have walked away from negotiations with the Sixers. No other team has shown serious interest in acquiring him, which means the guard is essentially a rock in a hard place.

And according to team insider Keith Pompey, he doesn't expect Harden to show up to training camp, which appears to be the consensus around the organization and the NBA. Via SiriusXM NBA:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We know [James Harden] doesn’t want to be there at all”.@PompeyOnSixers tells @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 what he’d like to ask Harden if the star guard shows up to camp. pic.twitter.com/BF8nTydxeY — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 27, 2023

Last month, Harden openly said Daryl Morey is a liar and made it crystal clear he will never play for any team that he's in charge of ever again. The belief is Morey either promised to move him or told Harden he'd get a big payday. That never happened.

The reality is James Harden was never happy with being the second option to Joel Embiid. He wants to be the main man. The problem is, it would be no different with the Clippers, who have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George running the show.

It almost feels impossible for The Beard and Philadelphia to repair their relationship at this point. I mean, the Sixers fans are already against him after his sub-par performances in the playoffs and because of this latest saga.

One possibility that could come up is a three-team trade involving the Blazers, Clippers, and Sixers where Philly reunites with Jrue Holiday and Los Angeles lands Harden. It feels like the only way Nick Nurse's squad can get rid of Harden.

It will be interesting to see if James Harden shows his face on Monday for Media Day. Chances are, it's a no.