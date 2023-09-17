As training camp fast approaches, it seems increasingly unlikely James Harden will get his wish of a trade to the LA Clippers. Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers' refusal to accept a mediocre return for the future Hall-of-Famer, though, isn't the only obstacle that could prevent Harden from playing the 2023-24 season in his native Los Angeles.

After initial talks between the Clippers and Sixers following Harden's trade request went nowhere, LA reportedly decided to move on from trying to acquire him.

“[The Clippers] tried to trade for James Harden, and that deal didn’t happen,” ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective, per Wilton Jackson of Sports Illustrated. “And from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, ‘Okay, there’s no deal here. We’re gonna move on.’ And while I assume that they could certainly make a deal midseason, I assume that this is what they’re gonna go with.”

Harden rocked the league by opting into the final year of his contract and requesting a trade from Philadelphia on June 29th, the day before he was expected to become a free agent. Reports of his preference to play for the Clippers immediately followed, with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George apparently endorsing the idea of LA trading for the 10-time All-Star.

The Sixers indicated last month that they are comfortable holding onto Harden unless Morey's desired trade package materializes. That inevitably fraught dynamic became even more combustible when Harden publicly laid into Philly's top decision-maker on a promotional trip in China, insisting he'd never again play for a team being run by Morey.

The Sixers tipoff training camp on October 3rd.