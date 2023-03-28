Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference, well poised to make the 2023 NBA playoffs and make a deep run in the postseason. However, in a bid to improve their chances, they would certainly want to avoid this Sixers playoffs scenario that could very well be a nightmare for them.

The Sixers’ top competitors in the East are the established Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. Milwaukee won the championship in 2021 and could have made it to the Finals last season if Khris Middleton didn’t get injured. Boston made it to the Finals last season but lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Embiid and James Harden both have a reputation for struggling in the playoffs. Harden has made one Finals appearance in his career, back when he was in a sixth man role with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also had many close matchups with the Warriors in his tenure with the Houston Rockets, but he has always fallen short of defeating them.

Harden is one of the greatest shooting guards of all time, and the one thing that is missing on his resume is a championship.

Mean while, Embiid also wants to squash his poor playoff reputation. He has never made it to the Conference Finals in his career. Embiid is first in the power rankings for the MVP award in the final two weeks of the regular season. However, the 29-year-old center needs to prove he can be a great player in the playoffs.

This playoff run is crucial for the Sixers. Harden is an impending free agent and could be on the move. He has a player option, but there have been rumors that he could return to Houston. With that said, here is the Sixers’ nightmare seeding scenario and matchup for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Sixers’ nightmare seeding scenario, matchup for 2023 NBA Playoffs

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The worst possible situation for Philadelphia would be to end up as the second or third seed. While this may seem like a good spot to be in, it could match the Sixers with the Celtics in the second round.

Boston has been Philadelphia’s kryptonite over the years, as Joel Embiid can’t seem to get past them. The Celtics have a great roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They have great depth with their roster, as Robert Williams III, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford, Derrick White and Grant Williams.

The Sixers have a talented roster themselves, with Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton surrounding Embiid and Harden.

Boston has gotten the better of Philadelphia time and time again. It’s an obstacle that the Sixers need to overcome to at least make it to the Conference Finals. While this may be their nightmare matchup, they also have to get through the first round.

If the Sixers remain the no. 3 seed in the East, they will likely match up with either the Brooklyn Nets or Miami Heat. Brooklyn is a younger team after the trade deadline, and Philadelphia should be able to get past them. Miami would pose a bigger threat to eliminating them.

They have struggled this season, but the Heat made it to the Finals in 2020, when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Miami made it to the Conference Finals last season and lost to Boston in seven games. Jimmy Butler always ups his game in the postseason, and the Heat could hit another gear.

The Sixers have an important playoff run ahead, as the future of the Embiid and Harden duo relies on it. Facing off against Boston in the second round would be a nightmare scenario for them.