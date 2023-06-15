It has been a long time coming, but it seems like a Bradley Beal and Washington Wizards divorce may finally be in the works. Both sides are reportedly in talks about potentially parting ways through a trade if Wizards officials decide to hit a reset this summer, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Beal should get interest from several teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers. The possibility of him alongside James Harden in the backcourt, with reigning MVP Joel Embiid up front should excite Sixers Nation. Chandler Parsons certainly believes so.

Last July, Beal agreed to a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards. The deal has a no-trade clause, which gives the three-time All-Star the luxury to ultimately choose his next team. Philly could be a good destination.

Philadelphia is coming off yet another disappointing campaign, where were they once again bounced in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Harden is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He is apparently torn between the Sixers or his old team, the Houston Rockets. Perhaps the prospect of running with Beal in the Philly backcourt gets him to stay. The Sixers already made changes by firing Doc Rivers and bringing in former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse to man the sidelines. Maybe general manager Daryl Morey has another splash up his sleeve by trading for Beal.

However, Beal's value is reportedly not at its highest, per ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst. Perhaps Philadelphia can take advantage of this and get him at a friendlier cost than the star trades that went down last year (e.g. Rudy Gobert).

Should Philly go after Bradley Beal, here is the perfect trade the Sixers must offer the Wizards:

Philadelphia 76ers get: Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards get: Tobias Harris, Jaden Springer, De'Anthony Melton, 2029 1st round pick, pick swaps in 2026 and 2028

This deal should be enough to get the Wizards thinking about parting ways with their franchise. The 2029 pick is the one Washington values most from this package, along with the pick swaps in 2028 and 2026, as well. If Philadelphia doesn't win a title within the next couple of seasons, those picks could become very value in four to five years.

Harris is obviously going to be the salary filler. He is also on an expiring contract this season, which will free up a ton of space from Washington's books next season. Meanwhile, Melton is also nice asset to have as they could eventually flip him to another contender. His three-point shooting and defense off the bench would be enticing and valuable for any contender. He comes in cheap as well, with just $8 million in the books for next season.

As for the Sixers, Beal's addition would create an offensive juggernaut of a backcourt in Philadelphia alongside Tyrese Maxey and potentially Harden, should he re-sign. Beal would also be insurance, in case Harden does bolt in the summer. But it would definitely be in Philly's best interests this offseason if they were to get an offensive triumvirate of Beal, Harden, and Maxey in the backcourt while Embiid dominates inside the paint.