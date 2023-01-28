Joel Embiid made waves all around the NBA after he was hit with a $25,000 fine for his now-infamous in-game celebration. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar channeled his inner WWE fan by hitting the “Suck It” celebration during the Sixers’ win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. For his trouble, the league decided to slap him with a hefty fine for his rather unsportsmanlike behavior on the basketball court.

WWE icon Triple H, who represents one half of the legendary D-Generation X duo that gave birth to the “Suck It” gesture, has now spoken out about the incident. The 53-year-old has presented a plan for Embiid as to how he can avoid future fines for his actions:

“Curious, @JoelEmbiid… If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??” Triple H asked on Twitter.

If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??#IllChipIn#SuckIt — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2023

Triple H, who currently serves as the WWE’s chief content officer, does not want Embiid to hold back on his crotch-chopping antics. In fact, he wants the Sixers star to make an advance payment to the NBA in order for him to avoid having to pay fines in the future. Triple H actually wants to see more of the “Suck It” celebration from Embiid during games, and he has presented an efficient fine-paying system for the Sixers star.

You know that Joel Embiid is going to love this. He’s always been a big wrestling fan and this special shoutout from one of the greatest to ever get in the ring is sure to make his day. I’m just not sure if he’s going to heed Triple H’s advice, though.