PHILADELPHIA — It was far from the best Joel Embiid performance but it was enough to get the job done. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets while Embiid got his first live look at Ben Simmons as an opponent. The Sixers were able to pick up their sixth consecutive win despite not-so-good performances from Embiid and James Harden.

Embiid had a rough shooting night overall in the Sixers win, going 6-18 from the field, but had a strong third quarter, scoring nine points. On one of his two field goals, he tossed the ball over his head through a foul from Joe Harris and broke out his infamous hip-thrust celebration.

“There’s no secret that Triple H is my guy and obviously [his wrestling stable, D-Generation X] when I used to watch wrestling, those were my guys,” the Sixers superstar said. “I haven’t done it in a while. I just felt like it was a good and-1. I got the ball, got fouled and I threw the ball. I didn’t even see the rim. I felt like it was deserving of a good celebration and that’s why I went to it.”

Kevin Durant, who remains on the mend and was inactive for the Nets, wasn’t too fond of the celebration and let Embiid know about it on Twitter. Following the Sixers’ win, Embiid clapped back with an edit of himself doing the celebration in the past interspersed with some NSFW clips of DX.

Joel Embiid’s trolling capped off a glorious night for Sixers fans, who booed their hearts out at Simmons and came out of the night with a win and a hilarious Embiid moment.