Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid not only got snubbed from being an All-Star Game starter in Utah next month, but he’s now also facing a $25,000 fine for his antics earlier this week against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers big man drained a layup and then proceeded to do the Triple H celebration, which resulted in Embiid losing some money, as reported by Shams Charania.

For context, Kevin Durant even roasted Embiid for his celebration on Twitter:

Brutal for the Cameroonian. I mean, $25k is nothing, but it just adds salt to the wound after not making the All-Star starting five. For what it’s worth, the Sixers beat Brooklyn 137-133 and have now won six in a row. In the process, Joel Embiid dropped 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The NBA released this statement as well:

Let’s be honest, though. We all knew Embiid was going to face repercussions after the obscene gesture, no matter how comical it may have looked. His old teammate and good buddy Jimmy Butler even posted on his IG story Wednesday calling for the league to fine him. Remember, the Heat star did a similar thing last April and had to pay $15,000:

It was all in fun, but the league apparently took it seriously. For what it’s worth, this is called the “crotch-chop” celebration.

Joel Embiid is in the midst of a spectacular campaign for Philly, averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He should be in the starting frontcourt in Salt Lake City, but it appears voters thought differently.

The Sixers are back in action Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.