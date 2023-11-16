On the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers hosted a Celtics squad that was missing two of their starters.

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) faced the Boston Celtics (9-2) for the second straight week, though without two of their second- and third-leading scorers. The Sixers came out with no energy but eventually stumbled into a close game that they lost 117-107.

Let’s break down the Sixers' loss to the Celtics.

Sixers player notes:

Joel Embiid: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 8-16 FG shooting

Embiid played again despite being listed as questionable with hip soreness. Although he didn’t play his A-game — not even his B-game, truthfully — he at least came around more as the game went on and had a solid playmaking game.

Tyrese Maxey: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 6-14 FG shooting

Maxey got called for a rare technical foul and had a mediocre night overall. While he did once again show he can thrive with Embiid resting in the second quarter, leading the Sixers back into it, it was not a game to write home about.

Celtics player notes:

Jayson Tatum: 29 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 10-23 FG shooting

Tatum had a well-rounded impact like the last time he played the Sixers but this time was much sharper as a scorer. His turnaround jumper on the left side of the court was money. Down the stretch, he got wherever he wanted and scored at will.

Derrick White: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 7-12 FG shooting

White has to be one of the most annoying players to play against — and I mean that as a huge compliment. He makes so many winning plays and ended up being one of this game's most prolific scorers without having to dominate the whole offense.

Boston's other pesky guard, Jrue Holiday, recorded a double-double through three quarters and was a menace at getting to the rim.

Game recap:

1st half

This game was not scheduled nicely for the Sixers, coming on the second night of a back-to-back and following another game from just three days ago. Although the absences of Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis softened Boston's sharp attack, the team always prepares well for Philly and features other high-end talents. Sam Hauser and Al Horford got the starts for Boston while Nicolas Batum and Kelly Oubre Jr. remained out.

The Celtics decided on a more typical game plan against Embiid, having Horford guard him rather than using Jrue Holiday and their center as a roamer. Holiday guarded Maxey instead. On the other end, Harris guarded Tatum.

Robert Covington had two putback dunks early in the game and scored on a short hook shot over Tatum while Holiday powered his way to the rim for early scores. Dalano Banton, who had come into this game with just 28 minutes of playing time this season and none in Boston's last game, was one of the first subs of the night. But with four boards in under three minutes and some strong defensive plays, including a poke-away steal on Embiid on a fast break, he looked like a solid choice from Joe Mazzulla.

Nick Nurse went with Marcus Morris Sr. as the first forward off the bench again. The Celtics went with Luke Kornet and Svi Mykhailiuk in their second unit. Philly’s Emiid-and-bench lineup looked overmatched and uninvested in this one. A general lack of hustle on defense compounded with an inability to get Embiid to generate the offense, leaving the bench guys to take turns throwing up misses, put the Sixers behind by 15 after the first quarter.

Jaden Springer started the second quarter after not playing the last two games and immediately pitched in. He hit an open corner three and then took a lazy Tatum pass back the other way for a dunk. While he did also make some mistakes, he looked confident with the ball, scoring on a layup with Derrick White guarding him, and continued to make hustle plays on defense. Paul Reed was good for some big boards and blocks, too, and hit his first three-ball of the season.

The Sixers pulled to within one on a wild and-one from Harris while Springer stayed in the game as the starters came back in, playing in Covington’s spot. Philly and Boston traded the lead a few times before Maxey hit a triple to take a 58-57 lead into the break. Springer's 3-3 shooting and Harris' 5-6 shooting gave Philly a boost as Embiid and Maxey each went 3-8 to start the game.

2nd half

The game of ping pong with the lead resumed as a wave of sloppiness hit this game to start the third quarter. Neither side was very secure with the ball. The Celtics hunted threes in Embiid's drop coverage — Horford recorded three triples — and Embiid got the ball around to open teammates, including to Maxey and Covington on layups. The former went chest to chest with Hauser on a strong contest, sunk the shot and flexed and the latter found room on a smart cut across the paint.

For as good of a perimeter shooter as Melton is, among other things, his finishing at the rim continues to be horrid. He would be so much better served not trying to shoot them with defenders nearby. Another questionable decision was for Nurse to go back to Beverley and Morris after they both played poorly in the first half. The depth is being pressed, sure, but Nurse coached like it was the playoffs against the Celtics last week. For him not to have this urgency now is a bit strange, second-half-of-a-back-to-back aspect notwithstanding.

Springer went back in with the veterans as Boston built a slight lead. The Sixers went to a zone defense but were unable to draw closer with Beverley missing two free throws and passing up a layup and Morris sizing up his defender and missing a three. The pair of fiesty veterans have their value but it was just not showing in this game. Philly trailed 83-75 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Harris continued to keep the Sixers going with his scoring aggression. Nurse's emphasis on drives that end at the rim and not the mid-range has unlocked a level of efficiency that has been super encouraging and was necessary to keep pace with Boston in this one.

Springer got the Tatum assignment and responded by stripping him of the ball and throwing down a reverse, two-hand stuff. White came through with some clutch buckets that prevented the Sixers from taking the lead. But they played with purpose as Embiid rested. Nurse showing that much trust in Springer after not playing him for two games is interesting but ended up being a wise choice.

JADEN SPRINGER STEAL AND SLAM 😱pic.twitter.com/n0AysfFa4e — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) November 16, 2023

The Sixers eventually moved Springer to White and RoCo to Tatum as Maxey hunted Kornet on offense, coming away with a step-back triple and a shooting foul. Kornet had been giving the Sixers some problems on the offensive glass but nonetheless went back to the bench as Embiid and Horford both subbed in with six minutes left.

Philly miscues started to undo the momentum it gained. Embiid dribbled into traffic. Tatum came away with the ball and scored an and-one on the other end. Maxey got blocked by Horford on a drive. Good ball movement from Boston left White open for three and he cashed in.

An Embiid hook shot and a tough Maxey layup through a foul kept the Sixers hanging by a thread as Boston's offense cooked in crunch time. But with White and Tatum creating good shots on a whim with ease — and Philly not doing that — it would have required a near-miracle to send the Wells Fargo Center crowd home happy.

Maxey getting fouled on a three was a step in the right direction. However, a Boston challenge wiped it away. The refs ruled it a fair defensive play even though it looked like Holiday hit his hands. Tatum cleaning up his own miss put Boston ahead further and Philly couldn’t salvage it.

Random rumblings:

There’s no reason for K.J. Martin not to get a chance to play real minutes if Morris is going to be this bad. He just doesn’t seem to have bought into what the Sixers are trying to do on either end.

Nurse was asked about the newly reported details around the Oubre situation and was steadfast in his belief in Oubre and his story, saying that he and the team stand by him.

The Sixers will hit the road to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday for their third NBA In-Season Tournament game.