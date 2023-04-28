Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

SkateBIRD, the skateboarding simulator where you play as a bird on a tech deck, will finally arrive on the PlayStation this June, alongside a free content update on all platforms.

SkateBIRD arrives on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on June 1, 2023. On this day, a new update will also arrive on other platforms that SkateBIRD is available on: the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam, Itch.io, and Amazon Luna.

Become the legendary bird skater Anthony Hawk and flip your deck in some of the greatest maps ever made in a skateboarding simulation. Anthony Hawk has been away from a while, but that won’t stop him from making cool flips and wowing other birds with his peacocking tricks. As Anthony Hawk, take on the flock and help him rise back to the top.

With Anthony Hawk’s return, aspiring young hatchlings follow his lead. Capture the best moments of Anthony Hawk’s flips with the new Selfie-Stick camera mode. The Selfie-Stick camera mode has an adjustable board and camera angles, giving players control over their photos.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Hawk can fill up the FANCY meter quick, combining flip tricks, grinds, and tailslides without bailing. Land massive 720 degree twists, rack up combos, and complete missions while reaching for the skies with endless combo opportunities.

Players can also make use of SkateBIRD’s varied customization options. Set the sesh vibes with enough options to accommodate any tiny bird’s desire. Swap headgear, bird types and colors, good old spectacles, along with several newly added board graphics and wheels to unlock for the steeziest of combos. Get groovy to the official four track SkateBIRD EP, a new mini-album available now on Bandcamp, Spotify, and iTunes.

“After winning a Game of the Year in the category of music with NintendoForce, we’re stoked to be making SkateBIRD accessible to an entirely new community of PlayStation users,” says Glass Bottom Games Founder Megan Fox. “As well, we are continuing the pursuit of flight by bringing a plethora of new content to our established band of birds on other platforms.”

SkateBIRD launches on PS4 and PS5 on Thursday, June 1, 2023, for $19.99 and is currently available digitally on PC via itch and Steam, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for $19.99, and physically for Nintendo Switch via Amazon for $34.99.