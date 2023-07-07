Sports commentator Skip Bayless is making a fervent plea for Charles Barkley to join him as a co-host on Undisputed, expressing his desire for Barkley to be his “dream debate partner.” In a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless proclaimed his willingness to dive out of bed in the early hours of the morning just to work with Barkley, urging him to consider the opportunity, Daily Caller reports.

“Charles Barkley would be my dream partner for Undisputed.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/vVBTdLFHmd — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) July 6, 2023

Skip Bayless unabashedly boasted about his debating skills, asserting that he could simply let Barkley go first and expose him as a fool. He even went as far as inviting Barkley to be his debate partner, eagerly anticipating the chance to “annihilate” him on a daily basis and make “barbecue chicken” out of him.

The verbal exchange between the two sports personalities escalated after Charles Barkley referred to Bayless as a “damn idiot” during his coverage of The Match. Barkley's comment was in reference to Shannon Sharpe's departure from Bayless and the show, where he jokingly mentioned wanting a job that would provide a buyout for working with an idiot.

The prospect of Bayless and Barkley joining forces on Undisputed would undoubtedly create a captivating dynamic, given their strong personalities and knack for engaging in fiery debates. Barkley's presence on the show could bring a fresh perspective and ignite lively discussions.

As fans eagerly await Barkley's response to Bayless' plea, it remains to be seen whether the two outspoken commentators will join forces and bring their verbal sparring to the screen. The potential collaboration has the potential to generate heated exchanges, entertain viewers, and add a new dynamic to the world of sports commentary.