Iconic duos have always been a big hit for sports commentary and analysis shows. It does not get more legendary and controversial than FS1's Undisputed. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are one of the few on-air combinations that have intrigued many players and sports fans. The departure of the Pro Football Hall of Famer dealt a big blow to the hit show.

Skip Bayless has the final say on whoever succeeds Shannon Sharpe. The head host of Undisputed has made it clear that he wants ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to be his partner in the coming years. However, the legendary ESPN sportscaster had other plans. Smith tried to recruit the NFL legend on First Take rather than team up with Bayless, per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

The FS1 sportscaster took a page from ESPN and is trying to formulate a show with the same format. It looks like Bayless will have varying guests on the show that will provide their own opinions against him. Personalities like JJ Redick and Chris Russo come to mind.

Stephen A Smith is not the only ESPN member he is trying to poach. Charles Barkley is also on his watchlist. He even publicly called for The Round Mound of Rebound in his personal podcast.

“Please, please, please, Charles, come be this damn ‘idiot’s’ debate partner. Please let me annihilate you on a daily basis. Ten times per show. Let me make barbecue chicken out of you,” he pleaded to Charles Barkley.

The two months off could be because they are trying to reformulate a program around Bayless. Will he ever get it going as he did with the legendary NFL superstar?